Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period.

PMAY opened at $28.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

