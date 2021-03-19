Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) CEO Sells $390,000.00 in Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $178.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $4,884,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.