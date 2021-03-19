Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) CEO Sells $390,000.00 in Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $178.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $4,884,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

