INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 364,600 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 11th total of 447,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in INmune Bio by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on INMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $214.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 3.01. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.