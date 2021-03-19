Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $440,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,995,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inhibrx by 409.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after buying an additional 397,934 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,608,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,168,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $3,270,000. 36.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

