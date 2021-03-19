Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 518,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. Enable Midstream Partners comprises about 0.9% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENBL. Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

ENBL stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 58,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,887. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

