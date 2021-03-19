Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 30,997 New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $13,376,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $11,170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $9,779,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,803,000 after buying an additional 737,227 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRZ. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NRZ stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $11.21. 142,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,014. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

