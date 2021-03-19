Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Raymond James

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on Information Services from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ISV opened at C$23.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.08. The stock has a market cap of C$406.88 million and a PE ratio of 20.04. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$12.02 and a 12 month high of C$24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

