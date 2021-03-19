Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.07.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $77.38. 3,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,724. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $7,983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,736 shares of company stock valued at $19,173,025. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

