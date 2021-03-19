IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $116.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INFO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.47.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $95.46 on Thursday. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,084,000 after buying an additional 277,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,944,000 after purchasing an additional 91,697 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,202,000 after purchasing an additional 82,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after purchasing an additional 686,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.