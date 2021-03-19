IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $807.94

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 807.94 ($10.56) and traded as high as GBX 886.50 ($11.58). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 884 ($11.55), with a volume of 1,040,824 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 833 ($10.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 786.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 807.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Robert Michael McTighe purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.82) per share, with a total value of £25,668 ($33,535.41). Also, insider Charlie Rozes purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 774 ($10.11) per share, for a total transaction of £30,960 ($40,449.44).

About IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

