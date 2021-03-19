Idle Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $432,977.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $17.14 million and approximately $432,977.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. One Idle token can now be purchased for approximately $13.91 or 0.00023585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.96 or 0.00452627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00065118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.00140128 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00063543 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.01 or 0.00669733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00076836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,290 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.