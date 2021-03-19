IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $22.27. 153,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,162. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $647.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

