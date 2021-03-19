iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of ICLK traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. 8,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,714. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 0.73. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

