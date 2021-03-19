ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,210,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the February 11th total of 24,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 365,644 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,455,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBN opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

