Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Receives GBX 206.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 206.50 ($2.70).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Shares of Ibstock stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 215.40 ($2.81). 1,231,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,536. The stock has a market capitalization of £882.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78. Ibstock has a twelve month low of GBX 137.79 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 219.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 190.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.47%.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.