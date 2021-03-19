IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth about $724,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,290,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in IAA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in IAA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $55.29 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

