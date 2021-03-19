IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Stock Holdings Decreased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC decreased its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in IAA by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in IAA in the third quarter worth $109,000.

NYSE:IAA traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,818. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

