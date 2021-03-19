Hyperion Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $2,373.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $371.14 or 0.00626375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00068618 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024395 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00033764 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 162,769,524 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.