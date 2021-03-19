Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Peter Sears Sells 8,856 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of H stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.57.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $32,899,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 38,833 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

