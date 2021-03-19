Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,818 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Huttig Building Products were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huttig Building Products by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 121,688 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBP opened at $3.69 on Friday. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $101.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

