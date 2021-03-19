Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 266.67 ($3.48).

Several research firms have weighed in on HTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hunting from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Carol Chesney purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

LON HTG traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 268.20 ($3.50). 226,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,813. The company has a market capitalization of £442.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 242.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 191.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 297 ($3.88).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Hunting’s payout ratio is -0.06%.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

