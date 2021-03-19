HUNT (HUNT) Trading 16.4% Higher This Week

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, HUNT has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $28.74 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00051235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.54 or 0.00632033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00068379 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00025186 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.