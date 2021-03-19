Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Director Jonathan M. Glaser Sells 2,000 Shares

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HPP traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,726. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 200.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $30.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,767,000 after buying an additional 375,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $148,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,494,000 after purchasing an additional 86,174 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after buying an additional 715,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,951,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,877,000 after purchasing an additional 264,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPP. Scotiabank lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

