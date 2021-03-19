HSBC Upgrades Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Buy

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRFS. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Grifols during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

