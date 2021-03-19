HSBC Upgrades Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Buy

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRFS. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
Shares of Grifols stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.
