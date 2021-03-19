HSBC Lowers Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLGZY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flughafen Zürich presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGZY opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

