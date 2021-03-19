HSBC Increases Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target to $40.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its target price lifted by HSBC from $30.60 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “reduce” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 24.24% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities lowered their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CLSA increased their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.
Shares of Weibo stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $63.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Weibo by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Weibo by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
