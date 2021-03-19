HSBC Increases Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target to $40.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its target price lifted by HSBC from $30.60 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “reduce” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 24.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities lowered their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CLSA increased their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Weibo by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Weibo by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

