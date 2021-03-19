HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSBC. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get HSBC alerts:

NYSE HSBC traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,771,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of -60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in HSBC by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.