Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HBMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Howard Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $308.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 million. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. Research analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,694,000 after buying an additional 104,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

