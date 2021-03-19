Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%.

HOOK traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOOK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.