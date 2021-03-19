Honest Market Capitalization Achieves $2.36 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $113,415.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.89 or 0.00452625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00061411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00138038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00057583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.55 or 0.00635231 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00075606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

