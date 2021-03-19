Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HSBC raised shares of Hiscox from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, January 29th.

HCXLF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. 2,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. Hiscox has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

