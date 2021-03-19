HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,132 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 988.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,309 shares during the period. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $6.86 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $497.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

