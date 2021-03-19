HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,850,000 after purchasing an additional 416,766 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $37,086,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 283,977 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,227,000 after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $946,241.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $38,766.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COR opened at $114.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.49. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

