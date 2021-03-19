HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,461,000 after buying an additional 224,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 2,750.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,009,000 after purchasing an additional 746,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 576,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $96.76 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.