HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $298,000 in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPS. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of HPS opened at $17.34 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

