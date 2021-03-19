HighTower Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Grubhub by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average is $72.43. Grubhub Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $107,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,187.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,638 shares of company stock worth $1,090,031. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.