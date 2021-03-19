HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,038 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $39.81 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.