Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $117.52 on Monday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $118.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.98.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

