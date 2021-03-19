Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Shares of Herman Miller stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.50. 767,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,198. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

