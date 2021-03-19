Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Shares of HLF opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $600,000,013.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657,888 shares of company stock worth $609,386,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 120.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 216.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 43,536 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.