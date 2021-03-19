HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €81.00 by Credit Suisse Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.20 ($95.53) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.16 ($80.18).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €72.72 ($85.55) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52 week high of €74.04 ($87.11).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

