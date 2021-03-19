HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €81.20 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.20 ($95.53) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.16 ($80.18).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €72.72 ($85.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.89. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a fifty-two week high of €74.04 ($87.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

