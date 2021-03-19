HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HEI. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.16 ($80.18).

Shares of HEI opened at €72.72 ($85.55) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.36. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a one year high of €74.04 ($87.11). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

