HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $80.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HQY. Raymond James lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,430.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,622,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

