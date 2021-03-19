Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $9.76 Million in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

PLAN stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $286,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $2,577,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,975,796.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,980 shares of company stock valued at $20,448,429. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLAN. FBN Securities raised their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

