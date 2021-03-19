Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $8.28 Million in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBA. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

