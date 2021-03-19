Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 1,295,900 Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,295,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 2.58% of Tricida at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCDA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tricida by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tricida by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Tricida by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $32.99.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 16,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $123,339.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,298.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,179 shares of company stock worth $378,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

