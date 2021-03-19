Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 110,125 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9,177.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,125 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 579,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,025,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,400,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.17. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

