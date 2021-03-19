HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.44 EPS

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $16.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,956. HeadHunter Group has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $37.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Renaissance Capital downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.