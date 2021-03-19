Head to Head Survey: Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) vs. Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

57.9% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Ocugen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and Ocugen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 Ocugen 0 1 3 0 2.75

Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $17.58, indicating a potential upside of 205.80%. Ocugen has a consensus target price of $4.80, indicating a potential downside of 46.07%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than Ocugen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Ocugen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies $2.45 million 100.12 -$45.89 million ($2.17) -2.65 Ocugen N/A N/A -$20.24 million ($1.48) -6.01

Ocugen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Genetic Technologies. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Genetic Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -73.06% -53.25% Ocugen N/A -47.72% -30.78%

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats Ocugen on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing an optogenetic product candidate for the patients with advanced retinal disease. In addition, the company has initiated one preclinical program in otology; and three preclinical programs in targeting central nervous system disorders, including frontotemporal dementia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and adrenoleukodystrophy. It has collaboration agreements with Synpromics Limited; University of Florida; Bionic Sight, LLC; and Otonomy, Inc. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD. Ocugen, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

